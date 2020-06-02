Mpls. Police To Be Investigated By Civil Rights Dept.
For the first time in history, there is a state civil rights investigation into Minnesota's largest police department, report Jennifer Mayerle (2:22).
Civil Rights, Faith Leaders Hold Peace Vigil For George Floyd In PasadenaCivil rights and faith leaders, in conjunction with the NAACP Pasadena Branch, hosted a peaceful protest and rally Tuesday night in Pasadena, amplifying Black voices calling for an end to police..
Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd KillingAfter a week of unrest in the U.S., nations across the globe joined in protesting the death of an unarmed, black man, George Floyd from Minneapolis.