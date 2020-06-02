Most Americans disapprove of Trump protest response: poll

Global  

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and disapprove of President Trump's response.

Gloria Tso reports.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and disapprove of President Trump's response.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed sympathized with the protesters while more than half said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the protests.

Trump has adopted a hardline approach, berating state governors and threatening to deploy the U.S. military to end violent dissent.

The survey conducted on Monday (June 1) and Tuesday (June 2) underscores the political risks for Trump, who faces Democrat Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Biden's lead over Trump among registered voters expanded to ten percentage points.

That's the biggest lead Biden has held since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee in April.

And in a statement on Tuesday Biden promised to try and heal the country's racial divide, and vowed not to quote "fan the flames of hate." However, while many demonstrations have been peaceful, some have led to violent clashes between police and protesters.

Less than one quarter of Americans surveyed said violence was an appropriate response.

On Monday police used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump could pose for a photograph in front of a church.

And at least five police officers across the U.S. were hit by gunfire at protests on Monday night.

Republicans and Democrats are almost evenly split on the police response.



