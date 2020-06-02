11 pm young people lead protests Tuesday Night

Fifth night of protests in downtown lexington.

Tonight a younger generation leading the demonstrations.

So far no incidents of violence.

But protesters taping off intersections with caution tape...despite police helping block traffic.

Abc 36's monica harkins is live downtown.

Monica what does the size of the crowd look like in comparison to nights past.

We've got hundreds nearly a thousand people out tonight.

We're marching down...right now.

This wffort completley led by young people.

Meaning organizers of larger protests friday and sunday came out to help keep the peace...but let the younger generation air their frustration.

We heard speeches and chants like nights in the past.

But protesters are also calling out the young black man that was arrested last night.

I caught up with sarah williams earlier - she told me the younger generation wanted to keep showing up and command the strests.

...and shut things down to bring attention to the message that black lives matter."

C1 3 we've been marching for nearly two hours.

