Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga
Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Akshay shares BMC guidelines to stay safe from 'guest cyclone Nisarga'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday urged the people to stay safe and warned them against the cyclone...
Mid-Day - Published

Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay posts a video on Twitter

Bollywood celebs have been sharing posts to make everyone aware of the situation and what one should...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

Mid Day Akshay Shares BMC Guidelines To Stay Safe From 'Guest Cyclone #Nisarga' @akshaykumar https://t.co/2IpzBYLTF9 22 minutes ago

NitinMishra04

Nitin Mishra RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about #CycloneNisarga https://t.co/gLiWk4bbUW 31 minutes ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga https://t.co/1lAg6C2cz9 #news #headlines https://t.co/ob0tuzb7uq 39 minutes ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga… https://t.co/ZidSBJKSwI 2 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about #CycloneNisarga https://t.co/gLiWk4bbUW 4 hours ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #AkshayKumar posts cautionary video about #CycloneNisarga https://t.co/LdkvsNP8fd 12 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Akshay Kumar posts cautionary video about cyclone Nisarga https://t.co/BfkNNLJKup 13 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, whic… https://t.co/BYZF6ZAwth 13 hours ago