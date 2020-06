Las Vegas councilman demanding curfew, holding facility for 'violent rioters.' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published 18 minutes ago Las Vegas councilman demanding curfew, holding facility for 'violent rioters.' Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony is calling for a curfew and more after a Las Vegas police officer was shot on Monday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN LAS VEGAS..AFTER THAT METRO POLICE OFFICERWAS SHOT..... LAST NIGHT.THAT INCLUDES....LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCILMANSTAVROS ANTHONY.HE'S A RETIRED.....POLICE CAPTAIN.. AND....HE'S ALSO DEMANDING.....THE PRISON IN JEAN...BE USED AS A HOLDINGFACILITY.....FOR ALL VIOLENT RIOTERS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this