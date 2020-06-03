Father fined after allowing toddler driving SUV on Chinese road

A father in northwestern China was fined after allowing his daughter to steer an SUV on a road.

The video, filmed in the city of Shizuishan in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on May 29, shows a toddler sitting on her father's lap and putting both her hands on the steering wheel while the car is moving.

The toddler's mother recorded the video and uploaded on a Chinese chatting app Wechat.

According to reports, the father named Cai wanted to make his daughter happy so he let her control the wheel.

Police fined Cai and deducted points from his licence.

The video was provided by local police.