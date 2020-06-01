Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath
In the 95-second feature, the director compares the d*aths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing'.
Jules Edwards Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests https://t.co/dcSf8qFyeY 19 minutes ago
Dr Georgina Sosa Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests | Spike Lee | The Guardian ‘The film opens with the… https://t.co/s8zSMDQC0h 57 minutes ago
The Perfect Play Spike Lee Releases “3 Brothers,” A Short-Film Referring To The Police Murdering George Floyd, Eric Garner and Film … https://t.co/iPUDWLcze0 1 hour ago
glass floor RT @Directors_UK: "People are reacting they way they do to be heard." Spike Lee releases a short film as part of George Floyd protests — re… 1 hour ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Spike Lee releases new short film linking the deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd to Radio Raheem https://t.co/VeIZl… 1 hour ago
Larry Miller RT @guardian: Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests https://t.co/1ZZFDEszM2 2 hours ago
Kene George RT @News24: Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' after the death of George Floyd | @Channel24
https://t.co/rPSkbXO699 https://t.co/… 3 hours ago
ink moves RT @gohollywoodorg: Spike Lee Releases ‘3 Brothers’ Short Film as Part of George Floyd Protests #filmmaking https://t.co/P1iHwqJA6D 3 hours ago
Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, FranceHundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Tuesday (June 2) to protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd demonstrators.
Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral servicesCEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.