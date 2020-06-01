Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

In the 95-second feature, the director compares the d*aths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Spike Lee Releases Short Film on Police Brutality, Comparing George Floyd and Eric Garner to Radio Raheem

Filmmaker Spike Lee debuted his latest short film on Sunday night during the CNN special I Can’t...
Mediaite - Published

'People are fed up': Spike Lee releases short film

Spike Lee has reimagined his 1989 film Do the Right Thing as part of the George Floyd protests.
The Age - Published



Tweets about this

julesedwardo

Jules Edwards Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests https://t.co/dcSf8qFyeY 19 minutes ago

ukgsosa

Dr Georgina Sosa Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests | Spike Lee | The Guardian ‘The film opens with the… https://t.co/s8zSMDQC0h 57 minutes ago

perfectplayco

The Perfect Play Spike Lee Releases “3 Brothers,” A Short-Film Referring To The Police Murdering George Floyd, Eric Garner and Film … https://t.co/iPUDWLcze0 1 hour ago

glassfloordrama

glass floor RT @Directors_UK: "People are reacting they way they do to be heard." Spike Lee releases a short film as part of George Floyd protests — re… 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Spike Lee releases new short film linking the deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd to Radio Raheem https://t.co/VeIZl… 1 hour ago

Hoops1Larry

Larry Miller RT @guardian: Spike Lee releases short film as part of George Floyd protests https://t.co/1ZZFDEszM2 2 hours ago

IamKenegeorge

Kene George RT @News24: Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' after the death of George Floyd | @Channel24 https://t.co/rPSkbXO699 https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

Inkmoves

ink moves RT @gohollywoodorg: Spike Lee Releases ‘3 Brothers’ Short Film as Part of George Floyd Protests #filmmaking https://t.co/P1iHwqJA6D 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, France [Video]

Hundreds protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd protesters in Nantes, France

Hundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Tuesday (June 2) to protest against police violence and in support of George Floyd demonstrators.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published
Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published