Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashley Graham: I've learned to function without sleep

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Ashley Graham: I've learned to function without sleep

Ashley Graham: I've learned to function without sleep

According to Ashley Graham, she has learnt to "function without sleep" since becoming a mother.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Ashley Graham: I've learned to function without sleep #AshleyGraham https://t.co/zPXxCluXNn 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'I am strong and fearless': Ashley Graham on empowering motherhood [Video]

'I am strong and fearless': Ashley Graham on empowering motherhood

Ashley Graham feels "strong and fearless" as a mother, as she says parenting her four-month-old son Isaac has been an "awesome responsibility" so far.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published
Ashley Graham thought she had pre-natal depression [Video]

Ashley Graham thought she had pre-natal depression

According to Ashley Graham, she thought she was suffering pre-natal depression during her pregnancy.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published