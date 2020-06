Police officers in New York City blocked protesters on the Manhattan Bridge on Tuesday (June 2), amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

People could be heard yelling at the police, "Let them through!" At one point, police are seen detaining a man and dragging away a bicycle.

Although rallies on behalf of Floyd and other victims of police brutality have been largely peaceful during the day, after dark each night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting.