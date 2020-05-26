Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved

Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that this year's Republican National Convention will not be held in North Carolina, citing Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's social distancing requirements.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. President Donald Trump says this year's Republican National Convention won't be in North Carolina.

The Convention was supposed to be held in August in Charlotte.

Trump said that on Twitter Tuesday (June 2) just hours after Democratic Governor Roy Cooper rejected Republican demands for a full-fledged convention in the city.

In a letter to Republican party leaders on Tuesday, Cooper said planning a scaled-down event was a necessity due to social distancing restrictions.

He added that Republican officials had submitted proposals for a full convention, rather than one with fewer participants and social distancing as requested by the state.

Wednesday (June 3) was the deadline Trump had set for North Carolina to guarantee the convention would not be limited.

In his letter, Cooper added he could make no such promise by August 24th, when the four-day event was set to kick off, and that planning for quote 'fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.'

Hours later, Cooper doubled down on those comments tweeting quote "it's unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe." Trump did not mention which other states may be under consideration for the convention, which will nominate him to seek a second term this November.

According to a person familiar with the discussions, Republican officials are planning to visit Nashville, Tennessee, this week.



Related news from verified sources

Trump Threatens To Relocate The Republican National Convention

President Trump has threatened to relocate the Republican National Convention, which has been...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsdaybizjournalsFOXNews.comReutersCBS NewsJapan Today


President Trump threatens to pull GOP convention out of North Carolina if arena can't be full

President Trump says he may pull August's Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaite




Tweets about this

skipz

Skip Zalneraitis RT @KellyO: President Trump tonight: “we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.” 11 seconds ago

tcpipx

Robert Rivera RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump says Republicans will be "forced" to find a new state to host their convention as North Carolina stands by… 19 seconds ago

APry08099402

A Pry Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, slamming North Carolina governor https://t.co/4r7DxqqghI #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

GiordaKaren

🇺🇸💋👠karen giorda RT @ginanotjenna17: Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, citing Dem governor's 'Shelter-In-Place Mode' https://… 6 minutes ago

jo399fusl

Jose Aguirrre RT @CNN: President Trump says the GOP will be "forced" to find a new state to host their convention because North Carolina is standing by c… 7 minutes ago

cjmays01c

SassySenior RT @AdonisAlbright: #NEW: Pres. Trump announces this year's Republican National Convention will not take place in North Carolina due to #CO… 8 minutes ago

DukesDefense

Dukes Defense President Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, slamming North Carolina southern poverty… https://t.co/Vmd560xLTm 10 minutes ago

HawleysJadefav

Kathlin Hawleys Take it to a RED STATE Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, slamming North Carolina go… https://t.co/XfcFf9KYtM 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says GOP Will Seek New State To Host Republican Convention [Video]

President Trump Says GOP Will Seek New State To Host Republican Convention

Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently said Florida would "love to have the RNC."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely' [Video]

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published