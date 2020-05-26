Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that this year's Republican National Convention will not be held in North Carolina , citing Democratic Governor Roy Cooper 's social distancing requirements.

Trump said that on Twitter Tuesday (June 2) just hours after Democratic Governor Roy Cooper rejected Republican demands for a full-fledged convention in the city.

In a letter to Republican party leaders on Tuesday, Cooper said planning a scaled-down event was a necessity due to social distancing restrictions.

He added that Republican officials had submitted proposals for a full convention, rather than one with fewer participants and social distancing as requested by the state.

Wednesday (June 3) was the deadline Trump had set for North Carolina to guarantee the convention would not be limited.

In his letter, Cooper added he could make no such promise by August 24th, when the four-day event was set to kick off, and that planning for quote 'fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.'

Hours later, Cooper doubled down on those comments tweeting quote "it's unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe." Trump did not mention which other states may be under consideration for the convention, which will nominate him to seek a second term this November.

According to a person familiar with the discussions, Republican officials are planning to visit Nashville, Tennessee, this week.