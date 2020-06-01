Global  

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

