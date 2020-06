Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently took to Instagram to add his voice to the enormous amount of people calling for justice in the murder of George Floyd.



Related videos from verified sources 'Silent March' Held For George Floyd In St. Paul



At a gathering Tuesday in St. Paul, a week after the death of George Floyd, community members let their actions speak for themselves, reports Mike Max (2:03). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 2, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:03 Published 4 hours ago Most Americans disapprove of Trump protest response: poll



A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and disapprove of President Trump's response. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 4 hours ago