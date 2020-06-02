Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts
In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me".
عمر RT @thehill: “F-ck off,” Seth Rogen told one "All Lives Matter" commenter. “You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit.” ht… 40 minutes ago
Brent Amazing. Just telling someone to F off is labeled as shutting them down. Seriously? “Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics… https://t.co/m0sPMWN90S 2 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson Posts Moving Tribute to George FloydDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently took to Instagram to add his voice to the enormous amount of people calling for justice in the murder of George Floyd.
Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump PostsA source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.