Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me".

Seth Rogen Repeatedly Shuts Down Critics of His "Black Lives Matter" Post

Seth Rogen has made his stance very clear. On Monday, a week after the death of George Floyd sparked...
E! Online - Published



