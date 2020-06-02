Global  

Kerala girl allegedly ends life over lack of access to online classes

A 14-year-old student, a girl, allegedly committed suicide in Malappuram and her parents alleged that she was disturbed as she could not attend online classes since the family did not have either a TV or smartphone.

The girl was missing from her house since Monday afternoon and her fully burnt body was later recovered from an isolated plot near her house in Valancherry.

The police also recovered an empty bottle of kerosene near her body.

The police said that after preliminary investigation, they found it to be a suicide and recovered a suicide note too.

Tweets about this

DeepaliLaddha

Deepali Laddha RT @nsui: A Girl in Kerala committed suicide because her family couldn't afford Smartphone or TV for online classes. Why students are being… 19 minutes ago

Shubhangi_29

Shubhangi RT @prashantrao: Kerala girl allegedly ends life over lack of access to online classes via @htTweets https://t.co/OSY3HXT7eR 30 minutes ago

prashantrao

Prashant Rao Kerala girl allegedly ends life over lack of access to online classes via @htTweets https://t.co/OSY3HXT7eR 32 minutes ago

BharathNsui

Bharath shashidhar NSUI RT @Nagesh_nsui6: Who is responsible for her death? Online education system discriminates students on the basis of resources. Poor students… 44 minutes ago

BloodyMariamma

Bloody M RT @SunitaVishwas: " A Class X Dalit student ended her life in Valanchery, Malappuram district, on June 1 allegedly because she did not hav… 1 hour ago

aanjalidixit09

Anjali RT @the_hindu: The girl’s parents reportedly told the police that their daughter had been upset as they did not have a smart phone and the… 1 hour ago

peerzadahaq32

Peerzada Mahboob Ul Haq Kashmiri Children? Imagine their sufferings. https://t.co/C8P1wrqRRz 1 hour ago


