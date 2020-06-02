Kerala girl allegedly ends life over lack of access to online classes

A 14-year-old student, a girl, allegedly committed suicide in Malappuram and her parents alleged that she was disturbed as she could not attend online classes since the family did not have either a TV or smartphone.

The girl was missing from her house since Monday afternoon and her fully burnt body was later recovered from an isolated plot near her house in Valancherry.

The police also recovered an empty bottle of kerosene near her body.

The police said that after preliminary investigation, they found it to be a suicide and recovered a suicide note too.