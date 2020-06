Thousands protest police brutality in Boston Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:45s - Published 17 minutes ago Thousands protest police brutality in Boston Two arrests were made as thousands protested police brutality during a rally in Boston. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SERA: THE PROTESTS ENDED UP HEREAT BOSTON POLICE HEADQUARTERS.AS YOU SAY, OVERALL, THIS VERYLARGE EVENT WAS PEACEFUL, BUTBOSTON POLICE DID MAKE TOARREST.ONE MOMENT VERY NOTABLE,DESCRIBED AS EMOTIONAL.ABOUT A DOZEN POLICE OFFICERSKNEELING BEFORE A CROWD OFPROTESTERS OUTSIDE POLICEHEADQUARTERS.THE DEMONSTRATORS AT TIMESCHANTING "TAKE A KNEE."THE OFFICERS ALSO RAISING THEIRFISTS IN SOLIDARITY FOR A FEWMINUTES.PROTESTERS GATHERED AT FRANKLINPARK TO RAISE THEIR VOICEAGAINST THE KILLING OF GEORGEFLOYD AND OTHERS IN THE BLACKCOMMUNITY.THEY STAGED A DIE-IN BEFOREMARCHING TOWARDS POLICEHEADQUARTERS.ORGANIZERS MAKING IT VERY CLEAR,THEY WERE THERE TO SEND AMESSAGE DENOUNCING RACIALINJUSTICE AND POLICE BRUTALITYBUT ALSO DISCOURAGING VIOLENCEAND LOOTING.