Weekly Gaming Industry Update: Sony, The Pokémon Company and more!
From The Pokémon Company raking in massive net profits to Electronic Arts monopolizing the NFL, this past week has seen a lot of great headlines.
A number of gaming delays, PUBG ranked mode, Battlefield V's final update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 5 June 2020This week, we talk about: - delays with Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 & Warzone Season 4 - PlayStation 5's gameplay announcement delay - PUBG's new ranked mode - Battlefield V's latest and final update..
Esports News to Start the Week: Uzi, Smite, LoL champs and more!The esports industry is bigger than ever, so it can be hard to stay up-to-date about everything that’s happening. But don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve got your esports news roundup of the week!