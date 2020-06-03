Global  

Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism'

Pope Francis honours George Floyd, says 'no one can turn blind eye to racism'

Francis implored God for national reconciliation and peace.

He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of racism".

Pope Francis broke his silence on the unrest in the United States on Wednesday (June 3), saying no one can "turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion" but condemning violence as "self-destructive and self-defeating."



