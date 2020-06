2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:48s - Published 1 hour ago Good morning! Hot and muggy week ahead with highs in the mid 90s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Unemployment struggles continue



Unemployment struggles continue Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:09 Published 5 hours ago Tulsa Hills peaceful protest



Tulsa Hills peaceful protest Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:48 Published 5 hours ago