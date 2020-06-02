Spike Lee accuses President Donald Trump of 'trying to be a dictator'

Spike Lee has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of trying to be "a dictator" in a powerful attack on the controversial leader.



Related videos from verified sources Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It



In prepared remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the US military to put down violent protests in US cities. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 4 minutes ago Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism



In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 12 hours ago