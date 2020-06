Zayn Malik 'deeply saddened' by discrimination as he supports Black Lives Matter movement Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 days ago Zayn Malik 'deeply saddened' by discrimination as he supports Black Lives Matter movement Zayn Malik shared his first Instagram post for more than three months on Tuesday (02.06.20) as he shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and admitted he is "deeply saddened" about "every act of discrimination", following the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources







Tweets about this Mary/ Flames🔥 RT @billboard: Zayn Malik posted an impassioned note about the impact of the national protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the… 10 minutes ago