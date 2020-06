Justin Trudeau Pauses For A Very Long Time Before Answering Question About Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took quite the pause before responding to a question about President Donald Trump on Tuesday.Trudeau was asked to comment on Trump’s call for military action to deal with the protests that have spread across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Trudeau appeared to collect his thoughts for around 20 seconds before responding.