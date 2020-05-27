Deeney returns to Watford training
Gary Cotterill reports that Watford captain Troy Deeney has returned to the club's training ground after missing the last two days due to illness.
'Unwell' Deeney misses Watford trainingSky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill reveals Watford captain Troy Deeney missed Watford training on Monday because he felt unwell, although his illness is not coronavirus related.
Watford's Deeney to return to trainingProject Restart has gathered further momentum with the news Watford captain Troy Deeney has agreed to return to training from next week after holding positive talks with the Government's deputy..
Gomes offers support for DeeneyWatford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has offered his support to captain Troy Deeney following his decision not to return to training.