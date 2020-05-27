Global  

Deeney returns to Watford training
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Deeney returns to Watford training

Deeney returns to Watford training

Gary Cotterill reports that Watford captain Troy Deeney has returned to the club's training ground after missing the last two days due to illness.

Troy Deeney returns to Watford training for first time since March

Troy Deeney returns to Watford training for first time since March Watford captain Troy Deeney returned to training for the first time since March after refusing over...
Daily Star - Published



'Unwell' Deeney misses Watford training

'Unwell' Deeney misses Watford training

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill reveals Watford captain Troy Deeney missed Watford training on Monday because he felt unwell, although his illness is not coronavirus related.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
Watford's Deeney to return to training

Watford's Deeney to return to training

Project Restart has gathered further momentum with the news Watford captain Troy Deeney has agreed to return to training from next week after holding positive talks with the Government's deputy..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Gomes offers support for Deeney

Gomes offers support for Deeney

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has offered his support to captain Troy Deeney following his decision not to return to training.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published