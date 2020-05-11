Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest
The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and k*lled as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.
A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 HoursDavid McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday.
According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving..
