St. Joseph Bridge Bond (6-2-20)

The ballot was a $20 million city of st.

Joseph bond for local bridge repair.

It easily passed tonight by a 75 to 25 percent margin looking at the vote totals, 4,398 voted for, 1,457 voted against.

The bond issue includes 12 differnet projects -- mostly old bridges in poor condition.

City officials say after the bond money comes in july -- they must start working immediately.

(at the end of every structure is a finality and i can't predict the date and the hour but it is coming quickly.) clements says many of the bridges needing to be replaced are the ones along the parkway... voter turnout today was 13.6 percent, about on par with predictions from the county clerk's office