Ruby Rose's Batwoman character to be replaced by new crimefighter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s
Ruby Rose's Batwoman character to be replaced by new crimefighter

Ruby Rose's Batwoman character to be replaced by new crimefighter

Batwoman bosses are hunting for a completely new character to replace Ruby Rose's Kate Kane on the hit TV show.

