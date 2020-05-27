Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away
'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "utterly heartbroken" after their pet puppy Mr Chai passed away after they recently welcomed the pooch into their home.
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
Fans Are Furious At Tommy And Molly-Mae For Importing Birthday Puppy From RussiaFans Are Furious At Tommy And Molly-Mae For Importing Birthday Puppy From Russia
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about 'ironic' lockdown birthdayThe reality TV star turned 21 on May 26th, and one her big day she reflected on how "ironic" it was that her the UK was in lockdown on her 21st, since she was in her own "lockdown" on her 20th birthday..