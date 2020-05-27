Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away

'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are "utterly heartbroken" after their pet puppy Mr Chai passed away after they recently welcomed the pooch into their home.



Related videos from verified sources Fans Are Furious At Tommy And Molly-Mae For Importing Birthday Puppy From Russia



Fans Are Furious At Tommy And Molly-Mae For Importing Birthday Puppy From Russia Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago Molly-Mae Hague opens up about 'ironic' lockdown birthday



The reality TV star turned 21 on May 26th, and one her big day she reflected on how "ironic" it was that her the UK was in lockdown on her 21st, since she was in her own "lockdown" on her 20th birthday.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago