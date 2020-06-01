Sarah Ferguson launches new foundation

Sarah Ferguson has launched a new charitable foundation, which will act as a "vital bridge" between charities and would-be benefactors.



Related videos from verified sources Royal Feast: Young William and Harry scoffed fast food and disliked veg



Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff at Balmoral in Scotland. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Princess Diana snuck into staff party



Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff at Balmoral in Scotland. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago