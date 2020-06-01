Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Ferguson launches new foundation

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Sarah Ferguson launches new foundation

Sarah Ferguson launches new foundation

Sarah Ferguson has launched a new charitable foundation, which will act as a "vital bridge" between charities and would-be benefactors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Sarah Ferguson launches new foundation @SarahTheDuchess | #Fergie #SarahFerguson #SarahsTrust https://t.co/7XqY2OL9JX 31 minutes ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin Sarah Ferguson Launches New Foundation | Entertainment https://t.co/wu3UikIovC 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Royal Feast: Young William and Harry scoffed fast food and disliked veg [Video]

Royal Feast: Young William and Harry scoffed fast food and disliked veg

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff at Balmoral in Scotland.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Princess Diana snuck into staff party [Video]

Princess Diana snuck into staff party

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff at Balmoral in Scotland.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published