Summer day camps are underway in Indiana, but not without changes.

Summer camp underway in Indiana, what changes are being made to keep your kid safe

Covid-19 is changing our summer plans... and for one local camp..

They're not letting that stop them from giving kids the camp experience.

She says that they're trying to stay between a "fun" and "healthy" environment for kids.

Kids are getting their temperatures taken..

Masks are being worn..

Activites remain 6-feet apart..

And hand washing stations are now being installed to ensure that kids are washing as often as possible.

The camp was created to teach kids "soft" skills..

That includes "thank you" and other manners.

But do it so no one is at risk to covid.

She says she's proud her staff stepped up during this time.

"it makes me feel so proud of the staff to step up and this team to step up and say... we're here, we're gonna do it, whatever it takes to make this camp what it needs to be a still follow our mission."

