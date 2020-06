Boris Johnson appears to break social distancing guidelines in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to break social distancing guidelines in the House of Commons at the conclusion of PMQs.

Mr Johnson ended PMQs by heading towards the chamber exit but stopping for a chat with a Conservative colleague, thereby walking over hazard tape on the floor designed to encourage MPs to keep two metres apart.

The size of the chamber has made it difficult for some MPs to keep their distance as they try and swap seats or move around.