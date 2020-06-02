Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd’s Death and Protests Face Misinformation Campaigns Online

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published
George Floyd’s Death and Protests Face Misinformation Campaigns Online

George Floyd’s Death and Protests Face Misinformation Campaigns Online

As with many major events that take place in the world today, conspiracy theories and misinformation run wild and that’s been no different with the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Many influencers and brands have stopped their marketing campaigns to focus on messaging around the George Floyd protests

Many influencers and brands have stopped their marketing campaigns to focus on messaging around the George Floyd protests· Many brands are issuing statements condemning racism and offering messages of solidarity to...
Business Insider - Published

No, the Thurston County Democrats did not offer to pay anarchists; misinformation flows in wake of George Floyd protests

A faked flyer purporting to be from the Thurston County Democrats is another example of the...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

neilschannel

Neil Munro RT @BBCNews: Thousands of people gather in Hyde Park in central London for a Black Lives Matter rally in solidarity with US protests agains… 2 seconds ago

affectivelymine

Existential Angst R US RT @BuzzFeedNews: EXCLUSIVE: The DEA has been granted sweeping authority to “conduct covert surveillance” on people protesting over George… 2 seconds ago

AngelicaB2290

Angelica Brown RT @ABCWorldNews: David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who became a small-town police chief, was found fatally shot outside a paw… 4 seconds ago

sgsrn

sgsrn RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: We are in trouble: The DEA Has Been Given Permission To Investigate People Protesting George Floyd’s Death #protesters… 4 seconds ago

ariibayybee

Ari👸🏽 RT @Reuters: A majority of Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and disapprove of President Trump’s… 8 seconds ago

amyrocks90

AmyG RT @MSNBC: 56% disapprove of Pres. Trump's handling of the protests over the death of George Floyd, according to a new Ipsos/Reuters poll.… 8 seconds ago

SusSumHum

Susannah Hume RT @resfoundation: The death of George Floyd and ensuing protests have once again ignited the debate on inequalities faced by black people.… 9 seconds ago

alex_whited

Alex de Tokeville RT @SkyNews: Labour is demanding the government suspends the export of riot control equipment to the US amid the protests sparked by the de… 12 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ferguson, MO Makes History Six Years After Protests Engulfed the City [Video]

Ferguson, MO Makes History Six Years After Protests Engulfed the City

The city of Ferguson, Missouri has made history, six years after protests engulfed the city of 21,000.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
South Africans show solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

South Africans show solidarity with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests

South Africans gathered outside the South African Parliament in Cape Town to show solidarity with the global George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests. They also built a memorial outside the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published