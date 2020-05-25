SENIORS CONSIDER TIME OFF

The rest of 20-20 will bring ---- many high school seniors are deciding -- to delay rather than miss out on*yet more tradition.
That includes freshman year activities.
A growing number are considering taking a year off -- before heading to college.
That's because - experts are warning of a "second wave" of covid-19 in the fall.
"it's this question of& is it worth paying that tuition and staying at home, instead of doing something maybe a bit more worthwhile with our time.
So i think for myself and a number of my peers, deferring for a year has definitely become an option."
When it comes to reopening --- universities are split on what to do.
Many are exploring a shortened fall semester with widespread contact tracing - social distancing -- quarantine protocols.
Others are keeping classes online.
We are seeing a mix of plans from institutions across our region.
