SENIORS CONSIDER TIME OFF

The rest of 20-20 will bring ---- many high school seniors are deciding -- to delay rather than miss out on*yet more tradition.

That includes freshman year activities.

A growing number are considering taking a year off -- before heading to college.

That's because - experts are warning of a "second wave" of covid-19 in the fall.

"it's this question of& is it worth paying that tuition and staying at home, instead of doing something maybe a bit more worthwhile with our time.

So i think for myself and a number of my peers, deferring for a year has definitely become an option."

When it comes to reopening --- universities are split on what to do.

Many are exploring a shortened fall semester with widespread contact tracing - social distancing -- quarantine protocols.

Others are keeping classes online.

We are seeing a mix of plans from institutions across our region.

