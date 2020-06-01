Global  

UK police arrest man for driving offence after vehicle collides with two people in London's Sloane Square

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Police have arrested a man for driving offences after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians in Sloane Square in London on June 3.

Michael Hough, who filmed this footage, told Newsflare: "It honestly didn’t look too serious.

Police seemed remarkably chill.

People were sitting on benches 20 metres away." Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, tweeted: "Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK." Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Police in #Kensington&Chelsea are dealing with a suspicious vehicle at #SloaneSquare.

Cordons and closures are currently in place.

We await examination of the vehicle.

Update to follow in due course.

"A man has been arrested for driving offences following this incident; two people - no further dets - were injured when a car collided with them in #SloaneSquare #Kensington.

They have gone to hospital.

Enquiries ongoing.

"Await update on condition of those injured in the collision in #SloaneSquare #Kensington.

To confirm; this incident is not being treated as terror related."



