Police have arrested a man for driving offences after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians in Sloane Square in London on June 3.

UK police arrest man for driving offence after vehicle collides with two people in London's Sloane Square

Michael Hough, who filmed this footage, told Newsflare: "It honestly didn’t look too serious.

Police seemed remarkably chill.

People were sitting on benches 20 metres away." Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, tweeted: "Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK." Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Police in #Kensington&Chelsea are dealing with a suspicious vehicle at #SloaneSquare.

Cordons and closures are currently in place.

We await examination of the vehicle.

Update to follow in due course.

"A man has been arrested for driving offences following this incident; two people - no further dets - were injured when a car collided with them in #SloaneSquare #Kensington.

They have gone to hospital.

Enquiries ongoing.

"Await update on condition of those injured in the collision in #SloaneSquare #Kensington.

To confirm; this incident is not being treated as terror related."