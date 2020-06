Empowered Group of Secretaries to be setup in ministries to enhance investment: Govt

In a media briefing held on June 03, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, informed that government took major decisions to attract investment in India.

Javadekar said, "Government approves setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) and Project Development Cells (PDCs) in Ministries or Departments for attracting investments in India.

It will bring synergies between the ministries and departments, among center and state in policy matters."