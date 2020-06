Cabinet approved farmer friendly amendments to Essential Commodities Act: Javadekar

In a media briefing held on June 03, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar informed that the government have made farmer friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act.

Javadekar said, "Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves historic amendment to Essential Commodities Act.

We have made farmer friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act.

The landmark decisions have been taken to benefit farmers."