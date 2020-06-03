'Law & Order' Creator Fires Writer After He Appears To Make Threatening Facebook Post Regarding Protests

Global  

Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of "Law & Order" has fired TV writer Craig Gore from an upcoming spinoff series.

Gore reportedly made threatening comments on Facebook during widespread protests in Los Angeles.

Gore is based in Los Angeles, where both peaceful demonstrations and looting have taken place.

According to CNN, Gore posted a picture of himself standing on a front porch holding what appears to be a large gun.

"You think I wont light motherf----ers up who are trying to f--- w/ my property I worked all my life for?

Think again..." Wolf said in a statement; "I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief".

