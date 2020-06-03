Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations
Lea Michele has broken her silence over accusations she bullied co-stars on the set of Glee.
Lea Michele has been accused of racist, diva behavior.
On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got.
Lea Michele loses food delivery firm gig over bullying allegationsLea Michele has been dropped as a spokeswoman for recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh amid accusations she bullied a Glee castmate.