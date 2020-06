'G7, China & Covid': Key details of PM Modi's phone call with Donald Trump

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation in which they discussed a slew of topics.

Trump invited India to be a part of the G7 summit to be held in the US.

Discussions were also held on the situation along the India-China border and the protests in the US.

The two leaders also spoke on the Covid situation in the two countries.

Watch the full video for all the details.