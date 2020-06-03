Nifty reclaims 10,000 mark, PSU banks gain substantially

Equity parameters erased most of the intraday gains on Wednesday due to profit booking but ended in the positive territory as investors focused on the prospect that economies are re-opening across the world from COVID-19 pandemic.

At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 284 points or 0.84 per cent at 34,110 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 82 points or 0.83 per cent at 10,062.

Except for Nifty IT and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 5.1 per cent, realty by 3.1 per cent and financial service by 1.9 per cent.

Among stocks, IndiGo's parent company InterGlobe Aviation jumped by 8.4 per cent to close the day at Rs 1,025.55 per share despite the company reporting a net loss of Rs 871 crore in the quarter ended March.