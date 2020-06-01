'No justice, no peace, no racist police': Thousands protest in London

Thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" and "black lives matter" gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis .

Many of the protesters wore face masks and were dressed in red.

Some waved banners with slogans such as: "The UK is not innocent: less racist is still racist", "Racism is a global issue" and “If you aren’t angry you aren’t paying attention".

Protesters chanted "George Floyd" and "Black lives matter".

Some chanted expletives about U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This has been years in the coming, years and years and years of white supremacy," 30-year-old project manager Karen Koromah told Reuters.

"We’ve come here with our friends to sound the alarm, to make noise, to dismantle supremacist systems," Koromah said, cautioning that unless there was action the United Kingdom would face similar problems to those in the United States.