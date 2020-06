Seven of the best mile-munching cars

Now that certain lockdown measures have been eased and more people are taking to the roads, it’s likely that drivers will need to travel further afield than they have over the previous few months.

And though we’re not advocating undertaking a mammoth road trip, some motorists may be looking for a car that’ll be more adept at covering longer distances now that lockdown measures are easing up.

Here, we take a look at some of the best mile-munching cars on sale today.