Doctors encourage regular care visits A poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians shows that 29% of adults in the U.S. have avoided or delayed care due to concerns around the coronavirus. Medical Experts stress that routine visits are still necessary.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PHYSICIANS' SHOWS THAT29-PERCENT OF ADULTS IN THE U-SHAVE AVOIDED OR DELAYED CARE -DUE TO CONCERNS SURROUNDINGCORONAVIRUS.BUT MEDICAL EXPERTS STRESS THATROUTINE VISITS ARE STILLNECESSARY.DOCTORS SAY PEOPLE NEED TO COMEINTO THE E-R IF YOU NEEDTREATMENT.HOSPITALS AND DOCTORS' OFFICESARE TAKING THEIR OWNPRECAUTIONS TO KEEP YOU SAFE."YOU ARE COMING OFTEN INTOROOMS THAT ARE ISOLATED,SINGLE ROOMS, WHICH ARE NOTEXPOSING YOU TO OTHER PATIENTS.SO THERE'S A HOLE RANGE OFTHINGS TO MAKE SURE WE'REKEEPING OUR DEPARTMENTS AS SAFEAS THEY CAN BE."REMEMBER - ALL HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS MUST WEAR A MASK - ASSHOULD PATIENTS.IF PATIENTS DON'T HAVE A MASK -THEY ARE GIVEN ONE.GETTING LIFE INSURANCE MAY BE A







