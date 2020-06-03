Free beer and $20k to hike Appalachian Trail

Global  

One lucky hiker who wants to take on the Appalachian Trail will get paid $20,000 to do it.

But, you also have to like beer.

Devils Back-Bone Brewing Company is accepting applications for its "Chief Hiking Officer."

