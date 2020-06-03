Global  

Martian Moon's Orbit Suggests the Planet Once Had Rings

Martian Moon's Orbit Suggests the Planet Once Had Rings

Martian Moon's Orbit Suggests the Planet Once Had Rings

Mars may have had a massive ring around it billions of years ago.

Researchers hope to get more data when the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's Martian Moons Exploration grabs a sample from Phobos in 2024.

