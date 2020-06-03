Pope Francis Condemns Killing of George Floyd

Cities across the country have experienced their eighth straight night of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In his weekly Angelus prayer, the Pope directly named Floyd, calling his death due to the “sin of racism” tragic.

Pope Francis, via 'People' He also referred to the social unrest as “disturbing,” expressing that he understood why people are angry.

Pope Francis, via 'People' However, the Pope went on to advocate against the “violence of recent nights,” calling for “national reconciliation and peace” instead.

Pope Francis, via 'People'