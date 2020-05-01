Casinos can stat reopening tomorrow. Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published 8 hours ago Casinos can stat reopening tomorrow. Today - you'll be able to walk along the Fremont Street experience. The pedestrian mall reopens at 9 a.m, and some casinos in the area will start to reopen tomorrow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXPERIENCE.THE PEDESTRIAN MALL REOPENS AT9 A- M! SOME CASINOS IN THEAREA - WILL START TO REOPENTOMORROW ---- RIGHT NOW--THERE IS A COUNTDOWN CLOCK ONTHE VIVA VISION CANOPY COUNTINGDOWN TO 12:01 A-M.--- THE EXACTMOMENT CASINOS CAN REOPEN.AND IN HOPES OF GETTING PEOPLEBACK TO THE VALLEY 'SAHARA LASVEGAS' IS WAIVING RESORT FEES.IT APPLIES TO ALL ROOMRESERVATIONS MADE TODAY THROUGHJUNE 30TH.AND IT IS VALID FOR RESERVEDSTAYS STARTING THIS THURSDAYTHROUGH MAY 31ST, 20-21.AND MGM RESORTS SAYS THEEXCALIBUR WILL REOPEN JUNE 11.THE BELLAGIO, MGM GRAND, NEWYORK- NEW YORK AND SIGNATUREWILL REOPEN TOMORROW.WE HAVE A FULL LIST OF PLACESOPENING TOMORROW AT KTNV DOTCOM.GETTING TO KNO







