Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist "Diva" Behavior

Lea Michele has been accused of racist, diva behavior.

On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got.

Other "Glee" cast members came forward to report on Michele's racist and diva behavior.

CNN reports that Michele's career took a massive hit.

She was fired as a spokesperson for "Hello, Fresh." Famous friends like Ariana Grande stopped following her on social media.