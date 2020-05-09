Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If you think All Lives Matter, listen to Ashton Kutcher

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:45s - Published
If you think All Lives Matter, listen to Ashton Kutcher

If you think All Lives Matter, listen to Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher shared an emotional message explaining the basics of why Black Lives Matter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ashton Kutcher Says 'All Lives Matter' People Shouldn't Be Cancelled, Just Educated

Ashton Kutcher is explaining his thoughts about the term “All Lives Matter” amid Black Lives...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online




Tweets about this

Mudo82155950

Mudo-BLM RT @jminiesoft: EVERY WORD HE SAYS IS SO TRUE everyone but especially american cops should listen to this. its scary to think that someone… 28 minutes ago

AlwsPotterhead

•TouchOfMyHand• RT @PopCrush: "Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen, learn [and] do better..." https://t.co/thc0jbQSOz 30 minutes ago

Diane_Ihirwe

Diane RT @ConalThomas: "Listen. Don’t defend. Don’t be loud. Just sit with it. Once you’ve sat with it, think about how to organise to make it be… 37 minutes ago

Finsterrules

Megan Walsh-Boyle How can white people stop racism? Listen, read, think, act https://t.co/wqg4GqUlcR 1 hour ago

pislik229

Jose RT @ylti: please do not listen to my music if U dont think that black lives matter, without black people/black culture my music WOULD NOT E… 1 hour ago

jon_halsall

Jon Halsall @ChrisHa52063756 @NeilboatSoS ‘All lives matter‘ people on my Timeline. Even white lives matter! I understand why p… https://t.co/KgnbYuu39P 1 hour ago

AnnaA77

Anna Lancefield So what I'm saying is that even those of us who think we're somehow 'above' racism need to take a long, hard look a… https://t.co/lNe0uMTqh1 2 hours ago

ConalThomas

Cónal Thomas "Listen. Don’t defend. Don’t be loud. Just sit with it. Once you’ve sat with it, think about how to organise to mak… https://t.co/eCTJAlYHCt 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Forbes claims Kylie Jenner inflated her worth to make herself youngest billionaire, Halsey not arrested at Black Lives [Video]

Trending: Forbes claims Kylie Jenner inflated her worth to make herself youngest billionaire, Halsey not arrested at Black Lives

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Forbes claims Kylie Jenner inflated her worth to make herself youngest billionaire, Halsey not arrested at Black Lives Matter Demonstration,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Ashton Kutcher feels 'really lucky' amid the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Ashton Kutcher feels 'really lucky' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Ashton Kutcher feels "really lucky" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he now "appreciates" the position he's in, as he can "afford to not have to go to work".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published