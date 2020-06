Man is seen walking along Aberystwyth seafront wearing a full tie fighter costume from "Star Wars" on May 4.

"Whilst driving down the seafront, I almost had the shock of my life when I saw this strange sight.

I pulled up a little further up the road and started recording... This guy was just casually walking around in full 'Star Wars' tie fighter gear.

It was about 22C as well!" The filmer told Newsflare.