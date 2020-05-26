Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Even with the Barbasol Championship being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caddie 127 continues to support the efforts of its amazing charity partners.

Joining us by phone on Good Day Kentucky is Director of Marketing, Lauren Coldiron Vernon.

Can you give us a little history on the barbasol championship and the pga tour's amazing history on giving back to the community?

What makes the charities of caddie127 so special?

C1 3 tell us about your 2020 charitable partners.

What inspired the barbasol to continue supporting its charity partners even after the c1 3 tournament was cancelled this year?

How important is the collective work of the charities involved with caddie127?

Is everyone c1 3 involved looking forward to the barbasol returning in 2021?

