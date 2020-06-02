Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little VIllage Residents Support Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Little VIllage Residents Support Black Lives Matter

Little VIllage Residents Support Black Lives Matter

Residents In Little Village said they stand in solidarity with Chicago's African American community following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis.

A police officer has been charged in his murder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PlasticBadges

clipBadges RT @Chicago_Police: #ChicagoPolice officers in Little Village and Lawndale also joined with @chicagosmayor to support the residents and wal… 58 minutes ago

Chicago_Police

Chicago Police #ChicagoPolice officers in Little Village and Lawndale also joined with @chicagosmayor to support the residents and… https://t.co/OeVyRytohr 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil anti-racism rallies: Protesters blame Bolsonaro [Video]

Brazil anti-racism rallies: Protesters blame Bolsonaro

Police brutality and racism in Brazil, a problem protesters say President Jair Bolsonaro is only making worse.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Civil unrest, racial injustice a familiar sight for longtime Tampa Bay residents [Video]

Civil unrest, racial injustice a familiar sight for longtime Tampa Bay residents

It’s all too familiar — fiery scenes and the sounds of chaos could be heard on the streets of St. Pete in 1996.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:01Published